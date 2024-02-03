The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $134.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $270.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.