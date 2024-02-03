The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $87.07, but opened at $89.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group shares last traded at $90.51, with a volume of 399,545 shares changing hands.

The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.14.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 323,049 shares of company stock worth $26,629,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

