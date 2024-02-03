The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 543,534 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.36% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $40,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IPG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.