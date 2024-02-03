The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,610 shares of company stock valued at $798,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.81, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $91.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

