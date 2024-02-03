Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 28,700 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,700 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $186,837.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,322,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 65,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $410,150.00.
  • On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,400 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,248.00.
  • On Thursday, January 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,944.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,225 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $92,971.75.
  • On Thursday, January 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $214,520.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $39,985.00.
  • On Monday, December 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.
  • On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,240.26.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTSH opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tile Shop by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 87,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

