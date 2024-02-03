Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

NYSE:TKR opened at $85.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79. Timken has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Timken will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,918,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,923,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

