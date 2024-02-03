Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of TTNP stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $20.80.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
