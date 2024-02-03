Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

