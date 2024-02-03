TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on X shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TMX Group to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

TSE X opened at C$33.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.23. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$25.87 and a 12 month high of C$34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.73%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

