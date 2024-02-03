Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 580,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.54% of Toll Brothers worth $42,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Shares of TOL opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.44 and a fifty-two week high of $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average is $84.75.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,593,033.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

