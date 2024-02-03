Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $33.39, but opened at $35.75. Tourmaline Bio shares last traded at $35.38, with a volume of 29,071 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Mark Mcdade acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mcdade acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,574,007.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $67,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 729,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,197.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,335,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.42.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70). On average, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,000. Tourmaline Bio makes up about 4.9% of BML Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Tourmaline Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

