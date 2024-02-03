TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TCON opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.85.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

See Also

