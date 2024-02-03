Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TSCO stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.95 and a 200-day moving average of $212.31. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.
TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
