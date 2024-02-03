Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 20,920 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 195% compared to the average daily volume of 7,101 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZI shares. Barclays downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Insider Activity

ZI opened at $15.31 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 144.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 963,194 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,458,000 after purchasing an additional 588,198 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,822,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,634,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,615 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

