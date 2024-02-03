Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $52.59 on Friday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,628 shares of company stock worth $616,775 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Trimble by 72.8% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Trimble by 10.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,560,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,067,000 after purchasing an additional 150,125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $4,647,000. Simmons Bank raised its position in Trimble by 14.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Trimble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

