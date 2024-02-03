UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stake Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,261,000 after purchasing an additional 145,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in UFP Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,927,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,078,000 after purchasing an additional 89,509 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,424,000 after purchasing an additional 69,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day moving average of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

