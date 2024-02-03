UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Holdings Reduced by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,023,000. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

