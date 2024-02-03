UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT Raised to $99.00 at Piper Sandler

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $87.50 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of UMBF opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $92.68.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

