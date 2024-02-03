Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,252,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:UL opened at $49.08 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

