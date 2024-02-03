United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $542.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $542.31.

Several research firms have commented on URI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 104,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,676 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in United Rentals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $653.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $555.62 and its 200 day moving average is $487.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $658.63.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 42.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

