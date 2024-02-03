United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.88.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

UTHR stock opened at $213.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.06. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 19.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,605 shares of company stock worth $7,676,365 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,212,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,074,000 after buying an additional 80,656 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,758,000 after buying an additional 47,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

