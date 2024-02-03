Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso Sells 3,087 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $100,358.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,111,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,147,511.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Luis Felipe Visoso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Luis Felipe Visoso sold 2,446 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $97,791.08.

On Friday, December 1st, Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $475,565.68.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,334 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.52. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Unity Software by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unity Software from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

