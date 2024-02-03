Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $47,819,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $43,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 32.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 203,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.89.

Universal Display Trading Up 0.2 %

OLED stock opened at $171.33 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.90 and its 200-day moving average is $163.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

