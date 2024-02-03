Uranium Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 12,302 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the average daily volume of 7,772 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,659,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,943,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,140 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 59.4% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 21,427,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,736 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,255,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,465,000 after purchasing an additional 238,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 816.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69. Uranium Energy has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

