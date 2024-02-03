Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 296,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

