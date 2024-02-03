Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after buying an additional 306,477 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after buying an additional 323,959 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,731,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $206.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $225.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.57 and its 200-day moving average is $195.66.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

