Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Roth Capital

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.85 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of VERI opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Veritone has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.90 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Veritone will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Steelberg bought 49,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $101,991.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,106.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banta Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Veritone by 7.4% during the third quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,513,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 172,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,126,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 144,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veritone by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 109,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

