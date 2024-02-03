Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $438.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $438.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.96.

VRTX stock opened at $424.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

