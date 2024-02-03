Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRTX stock opened at $424.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $744,603,000 after purchasing an additional 640,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,707,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,572,000 after buying an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,429,000 after buying an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

