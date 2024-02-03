Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 374,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,420 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,208,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,789,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.