Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 55,816 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 506.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,816 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $18,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $46,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,881 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,196. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $579.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.75. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $606.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.