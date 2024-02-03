Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) versus Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dundee and Vinci Partners Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $6.66 million 8.65 $13.16 million ($0.12) -5.42 Vinci Partners Investments $79.04 million 7.28 $42.50 million $0.73 14.32

Vinci Partners Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dundee has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.1% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee N/A -1.80% -1.33% Vinci Partners Investments 48.86% 17.37% 13.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dundee and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.16%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Dundee.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats Dundee on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

