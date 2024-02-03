Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 15.3% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 557,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vipshop by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Vipshop by 93.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 378,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 183,340 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Vipshop by 50.7% in the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 3,547,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,796,000 after buying an additional 1,193,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.99 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIPS

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.