Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 1,993 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.20. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Vodafone Group Public Profile



Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

