Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.81%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

