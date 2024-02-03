Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,810,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,238,000 after acquiring an additional 711,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after buying an additional 824,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,894,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,478,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,112,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after buying an additional 176,842 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,263,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after buying an additional 229,581 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $208.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

