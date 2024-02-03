Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.86.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $25,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,256. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.