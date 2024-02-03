Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,512,000 after purchasing an additional 827,276 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Ternium by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,715,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after buying an additional 291,825 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,555,000 after buying an additional 316,432 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 762,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after buying an additional 231,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its position in Ternium by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 583,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

NYSE TX opened at $38.74 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.87.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.23). Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

