Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innovative Industrial Properties

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $105.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

