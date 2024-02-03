Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 366.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

CTRE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

