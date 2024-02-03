Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18,200.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5,480.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.78%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

