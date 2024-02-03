Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $171,000 Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 461.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBE stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.16%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

