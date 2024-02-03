Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $177,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

