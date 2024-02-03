Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after buying an additional 219,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after buying an additional 150,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,741,000. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.29. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.1899 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

