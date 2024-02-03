Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 640.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

American Assets Trust Price Performance

AAT stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

