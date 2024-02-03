Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $210,000 Position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 89.1% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 94,250 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 101.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 200,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 100,750 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $20,400,000.

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $55.25 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLTX. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

In related news, CFO Matthias Bodenstedt sold 94,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $5,610,265.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,167 shares in the company, valued at $31,159,609.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

