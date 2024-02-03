Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 84,156 shares during the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $124,817.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,556.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $124,817.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,556.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $225,325.56. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,101.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 42,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,185. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DMLP opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.12. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 69.48%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be issued a $1.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.08%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

