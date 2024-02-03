Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,165 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $64.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

