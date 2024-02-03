Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,148,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 571,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 131,871 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 444,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 335,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 147,931 shares during the last quarter. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $14.49 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $675.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13,208.86% and a net margin of 96.27%. The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian), and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

