Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 132 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $127.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $162.45.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.28%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.