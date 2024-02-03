Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,344 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of CTO Realty Growth worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $5,285,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 1.6 %

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a market cap of $376.43 million, a PE ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently -353.48%.

CTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jonestrading reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

